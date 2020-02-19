State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Newpark Resources news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $379.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

