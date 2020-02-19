State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 153,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 25,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,206. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.79%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

