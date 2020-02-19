State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,254. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

