State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 6,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

