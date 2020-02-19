State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Colliers International Group worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 138,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

CIGI traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,441. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

