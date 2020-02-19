State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 253,868 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 571,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,017,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 208,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,757. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

