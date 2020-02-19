State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. 122,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,607. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

