State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 194,084 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

