State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 43,435 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.21% of Callaway Golf worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,803,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

