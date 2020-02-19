State Street Corp Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $307,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,928. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

