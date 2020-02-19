State Street Corp Has $322.87 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

State Street Corp cut its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.27% of American Financial Group worth $322,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,949. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

