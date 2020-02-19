State Street Corp Has $350.43 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.57% of PVH worth $350,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 125.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 126.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

PVH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. 13,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,175. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.