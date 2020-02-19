State Street Corp Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.75% of Juniper Networks worth $391,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,829. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

