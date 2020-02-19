State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.76% of Carlisle Companies worth $344,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,343. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.