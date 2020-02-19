State Street Corp Purchases 258,903 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.43% of AGNC Investment worth $330,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 631,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 161,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

