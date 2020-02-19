State Street Corp Purchases 6,869,785 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 360.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 15.41% of Kontoor Brands worth $368,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $50,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 382,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,518. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

