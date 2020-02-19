State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,132,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.91% of Unum Group worth $295,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after buying an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 166,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 409,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

