State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $406,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,765. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

