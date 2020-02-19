Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,925 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after buying an additional 3,641,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,637 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ADT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,589. ADT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.44.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

