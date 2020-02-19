Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.95.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $225.10. 1,243,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,003. Stryker has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

