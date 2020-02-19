Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.48. 330,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,612. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit