Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.48. 330,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,612. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

