Suncoast Equity Management Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,968.49. The stock had a trading volume of 240,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,988.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,966.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

