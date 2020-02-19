Suncoast Equity Management Has $575,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,592,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

