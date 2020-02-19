Suncoast Equity Management Makes New $257,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $310.91 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

