Suncoast Equity Management Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

NYSE FICO traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $431.78. 191,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.74 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

