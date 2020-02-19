SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE WH opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

