SunTrust Banks Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $135.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.