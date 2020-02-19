SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

AKAM opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $103.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.