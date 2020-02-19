SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Qualys Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Qualys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein expects that the software maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

QLYS stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,086 shares of company stock worth $2,321,457 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

