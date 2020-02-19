SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $68,200.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

