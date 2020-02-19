SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. Analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $26,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,745 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Riverstone Group LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SVMK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

