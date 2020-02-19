Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Swedbank alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Swedbank has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.