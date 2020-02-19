Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Swedbank has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

