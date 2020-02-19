Swing Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Swing has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market cap of $83,152.00 and $1,046.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

