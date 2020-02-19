Swiss National Bank Sells 6,100 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Mongodb worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mongodb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of MDB traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.01 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $3,225,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,012,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,321 shares of company stock worth $29,382,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

