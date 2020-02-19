Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,199. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

