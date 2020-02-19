Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.18-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.18-5.25 EPS.
Shares of SNPS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. 1,757,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,002. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
