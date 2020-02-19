Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.18-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.18-5.25 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. 1,757,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,002. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

