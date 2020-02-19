Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,305 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit