Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,305 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

