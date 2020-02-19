Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.