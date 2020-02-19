Synovus Financial Corp Has $379,000 Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 193,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.