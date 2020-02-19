Synovus Financial Corp Has $465,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.49. 27,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

