Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $263.17. 510,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $259.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

