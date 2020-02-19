Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,157 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.61% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

KBWR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05.

