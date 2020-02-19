Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,314. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.