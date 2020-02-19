Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

FDRR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,778. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

