Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $4,695,049.84. Insiders have bought a total of 728,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,038 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 91,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,047. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.