Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 7.3% Higher

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 602,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 594,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $926,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

