Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 773 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

