Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 34,565 World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of INT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

