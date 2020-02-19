Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Penn Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,825. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

