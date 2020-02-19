Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 2,041,666 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,041,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 262,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 28,698,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,661,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $863.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

